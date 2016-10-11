Captivating name. And appropriate in several ways. The Bill here is William Millar, a boxer, war hero, rugby star and the first general manager of KWV, the huge co-operative that once dominated South African wine and makes this cabernet. It’s also a reference to a gigantic, 22,000-litre oak vat at the winery that was dubbed with Millar’s nickname, “Big Bill.” And, yes, this red is substantial in girth, with luscious berry fruit, notes of caramel, smoke, game and cedar delivered with juicy punch. Available in Ontario.Report Typo/Error
