A marvellous American-style India pale ale from the Chicago brewery that helped anchor the craft industry in its founding days as a brew pub back in 1988. The name Rambler refers to the days brewery workers spend rambling around the local farm in advance of the harvest. Goose Island, which has since been bought by global giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, of Budweiser fame, sources hops for this seasonal potation not from Illinois but from Elk Mountain Farm in northern Idaho, just miles from the Canadian border. Good hops they are, too. The beer is deep auburn in colour, with a thick, persistent tan head. Full-bodied, it’s thick and creamy, with a succulent core suggesting grapefruit and apricot along with floral and pine-like overtones from those hops, which also deliver fresh, invigorating bitterness. Excellent balance. Quantities are limited. Available in Ontario at the above price, available in British Columbia as part of a seasonal mixed 12-pack for $23.99 (also in Manitoba at $24.16), $4.15 in Newfoundland.Report Typo/Error
