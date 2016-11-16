Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Hamilton Brewery Blue Collar Pale Ale, Ontario Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

  • Rating 88
  • Price $2.95/473 ml

What else would you expect from a brewery based in Ontario’s Steel Town, “White Collar Lager”? More precisely, and to be technical about it, the Hamilton Brewery is a virtual entity rather than a standalone brewery. The two-year-old startup, while based in Tiger-Cats city, for the time being makes its product on contract at the more established, and fine, operations of Railway City Brewing in St. Thomas, Ont. This solid ale comes with a mid-amber hue and shows good head retention. Malty to start, with a rounded caramel base, it delivers a lovely cereal essence to let you know this is real beer. Then the Centennial hops take over, providing gentle bitter backbone and a pine-like nuance from the aromatic, dry-hopped process used here. Substantial yet fresh and clean. Go, Hamilton. As for the Ticats, take heart that you can drown your 2016 East Division semi-final sorrows with this fine brew.

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

