Montecillo Rioja Reserva 2010, Spain Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

  • Rating 89
  • Year 2010
  • Region Rioja
  • Varietal Red blend
  • Food Pairing Roast lamb
  • Price $18.15

A solid Rioja reserva in a classic style. Medium-full-bodied, it has a sweet, smooth core and good concentration, suggesting plum, currant and vanilla, plus hints of underbrush and cigar box. There’s also an intriguingly evolved, leafy essence appropriate for its six years. Great for roast lamb. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $20.10 in Saskatchewan, $20.99 in Manitoba, $20.45 in Quebec, $24.48 in New Brunswick, $24.79 in Prince Edward Island, $24.99 in Nova Scotia, $23.67 in Newfoundland.

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

