A solid Rioja reserva in a classic style. Medium-full-bodied, it has a sweet, smooth core and good concentration, suggesting plum, currant and vanilla, plus hints of underbrush and cigar box. There’s also an intriguingly evolved, leafy essence appropriate for its six years. Great for roast lamb. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $20.10 in Saskatchewan, $20.99 in Manitoba, $20.45 in Quebec, $24.48 in New Brunswick, $24.79 in Prince Edward Island, $24.99 in Nova Scotia, $23.67 in Newfoundland.Report Typo/Error
