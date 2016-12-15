Medium-bodied, with a juicy, cherry-currant core framed by dry, fine-grained tannins. A savoury, earthy undercurrent adds complexity to this red Tuscan blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and sangiovese, which finishes with a salty tingle. Graceful and approachable now, it should improve with up to seven more years in the cellar. A good match for grilled veal chops. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.Report Typo/Error
