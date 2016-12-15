Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tenuta Frescobaldi di Castiglioni 2013, Italy Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 90
  • Year 2013
  • Region Tuscany
  • Varietal Red blend
  • Food Pairing Grilled veal chops
  • Price $47.95

Medium-bodied, with a juicy, cherry-currant core framed by dry, fine-grained tannins. A savoury, earthy undercurrent adds complexity to this red Tuscan blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and sangiovese, which finishes with a salty tingle. Graceful and approachable now, it should improve with up to seven more years in the cellar. A good match for grilled veal chops. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular