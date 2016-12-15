Bone-dry yet with a soft texture owing to creamy effervescence, this is harmonious sparkling wine at a very attractive price. The flavours suggest lemon, apple and subtle herbs, culminating in a gently chalky finish. And it comes packaged with a pretty powder-blue-and-gold label that almost says “Champagne.” Available in Ontario at the above price, $15.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $38.36 for a double-size, 1.5-litre bottle in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba, $16.75 in Quebec.Report Typo/Error
Follow @Beppi_Crosariolon Twitter: