Villa Conchi Brut Seleccion Cava, Spain Add to ...

  • Rating 89
  • Varietal White blend
  • Price $14.95

Bone-dry yet with a soft texture owing to creamy effervescence, this is harmonious sparkling wine at a very attractive price. The flavours suggest lemon, apple and subtle herbs, culminating in a gently chalky finish. And it comes packaged with a pretty powder-blue-and-gold label that almost says “Champagne.” Available in Ontario at the above price, $15.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $38.36 for a double-size, 1.5-litre bottle in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba, $16.75 in Quebec.

