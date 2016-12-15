Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

pick of the week

Fuller’s Vintage Ale 2016, England Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 92
  • Year 2016
  • Price $7.95/500 ml

The name Fuller’s will be familiar to anyone who’s done a London pub crawl, thanks to the popularity of the company’s flagship London Pride ale (and the fact that Fuller’s controls almost 400 pubs along with its stable of beers). This superpremium, limited-edition offering – the 20th edition since the annual Vintage Ale line was introduced in 1997 – represents a special selection of malts and a combination of British and New Zealand hops. Bottle-conditioned, it continues to mature until it’s opened and may throw sediment. Moderate malty sweetness and a rounded texture carry essences of toffee, stewed peaches and cherries and a sherry-like roasted-nut character. And there’s a solidly bitter backbone for support. At 8.5-per-cent alcohol, it’s meant to be savoured slowly. Available in Ontario at the above price, $7.39 in British Columbia.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular