The name Fuller’s will be familiar to anyone who’s done a London pub crawl, thanks to the popularity of the company’s flagship London Pride ale (and the fact that Fuller’s controls almost 400 pubs along with its stable of beers). This superpremium, limited-edition offering – the 20th edition since the annual Vintage Ale line was introduced in 1997 – represents a special selection of malts and a combination of British and New Zealand hops. Bottle-conditioned, it continues to mature until it’s opened and may throw sediment. Moderate malty sweetness and a rounded texture carry essences of toffee, stewed peaches and cherries and a sherry-like roasted-nut character. And there’s a solidly bitter backbone for support. At 8.5-per-cent alcohol, it’s meant to be savoured slowly. Available in Ontario at the above price, $7.39 in British Columbia.Report Typo/Error
