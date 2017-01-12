Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Arboleda Carmenère 2014, Chile Add to ...

  • Rating 91
  • Year 2014
  • Region Aconcagua Valley
  • Varietal Carmenère
  • Price $19.95

Rich and smooth, revealing succulent berry-like fruit in an orgy with chocolate-covered espresso beans. And there’s much more to love about this layered red, like notes of eucalyptus, spicy jalapeno, lively acidity and firm tannins. Punchy and vibrant, with excellent structure and backbone. A well-priced treat for carmenère lovers. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $19.99 in Manitoba, $19.99 in Nova Scotia, $20.19 in Prince Edward Island, $22.44 in Newfoundland.

