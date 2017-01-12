This latest vintage of a popular bargain offering admirably manages to taste of Spain rather than some anonymous industrial blend. Medium-bodied, it calls to mind dried cherry, leather, vanilla and tangy spice, plus a fresh hint of mint no doubt coming more from the cabernet than the tempranillo. Available in Ontario at the above price, $10.79 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $11.55 in Quebec, $12.99 in Nova Scotia, $14.69 in Prince Edward Island.Report Typo/Error
Follow @Beppi_Crosariolon Twitter: