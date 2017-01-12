Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

  • Rating 91
  • Price $3.05/473 ml

A motto on the can reads: “California in a glass made better by the north.” The reference is to the boldly hopped style of West Coast India Pale Ales, which this excellent beverage ably captures. And “north” in this case is Barrie, Ont., which Barnstormer calls home. At 85 IBUs, the peachy-golden, slightly hazy beer is bitter, to be sure, but the appeal here is in its balance. There’s a plump, fleshy core of peach and tropical fruit to anchor the pine-forest hop quality. So fruity, so fresh. Keep that flight on hold – the more time to savour this 6.5-per-cent-alcohol brew.

