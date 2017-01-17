A high rye component adds peppery lift to the predominant and sweeter corn in this bourbon, formerly named Ridgemont Reserve. But this is a rich, creamy spirit at its core. Brown sugar, butter, toffee, apple pie and licorice come through on a velvety texture. It carries the (precisely measured) 46.85-per-cent alcohol well, thanks to its depth of flavour. Available in Ontario at the above price, $49.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $62.75 in Quebec, $61.29 in New Brunswick, $54.99 in Nova Scotia, $50.83 in Newfoundland.Report Typo/Error
