Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Painted Rock Cabernet Franc 2014, British Columbia Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 91
  • Year 2014
  • Region Okanagan Valley
  • Varietal Cabernet franc
  • Price $44.99 in B.C.

This is rich, full-bodied cabernet franc, displaying the grape-ripening heat of an excellent 2014 vintage in the Okanagan. Primary flavours of plum, blackberry and dark chocolate mingle with vanilla, leather and spice in this lushly oaked and impressive red. More akin to a very ripe cabernet franc-dominated Bordeaux from a great year than a cooler-climate, herbaceous Loire example – but this really ought to be thought of as Third Wave cab franc, an Okanagan style in its own right. It should cellar well for perhaps eight years. Available direct, paintedrock.ca.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular