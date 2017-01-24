The namesakes of this craft-brewing operation are old buddies who had gone on to find their own careers in different businesses. Shawn Till, an engineer and graduate of McMaster University in Hamilton, is an executive with a North Carolina-based professional-services firm. Ed Madronich, meanwhile, is a beverage-industry marketing veteran who eventually co-founded (with his father, Ed Sr.) the fine and beautifully constructed Niagara winery Flat Rock Cellars. They had talked about getting into the beer game and finally took the plunge a few years ago, restoring and setting up in the old and cavernous Dundas Curling and Skating Rink in Southern Ontario.

Beer, curling and skating – it sounded like the right fit to Till and Madronich, who brought on veteran Rob Creighton as brewmaster to stir things up within the old brick walls.

This is the lightest of their four current brews, at just 4.2-per-cent alcohol. Rich amber-gold in colour, it presents as something you’d expect would taste more substantial than those comparable-strength light lagers from international companies. And that’s what you get. Slippery smooth yet crisp, it has impressive depth of flavour, with a bread-like essence and the sort of malty richness you don’t typically find in a light lager. Very nice. Available in Ontario.

