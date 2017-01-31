Midweight and very dry and spicy, built around a lively, tart-cherry core. This is a bright, quaffable red, simple but sound. Think of it as the Beaujolais of Evia, a.k.a. Euboea, the largest Greek island after Crete, barely off the mainland from Athens. If it’s a rare grape variety you seek, look no further. This is made mainly from the local vradiano, though with 30-per-cent merlot. A fine choice for tomato-sauced pizzas. Available in Ontario.Report Typo/Error
