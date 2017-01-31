Both “o”s in the brewery name are written with slashes through them to signify the special letter in the Norwegian language. The name means “Naked Island,” a reference attributed to Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, who used it to describe the rugged outcroppings off Norway’s coast. Founders Gunnar Wiig and Kjetil Jikiun apparently felt like they were on an island when, in 2002, they took the leap from home-brewing to start a craft business to compete with the big guys.

Success for their marvellous and inventive beers came quickly. Maybe too quickly in the minds of some smaller-is-better craft-brewing zealots. By 2013, a majority stake was snapped up by Hansa Borg Bryggerier, a much larger Norwegian brewer, which, among other things, bottles and distributes Heineken for the local market. By 2015, co-founder Jikiun had left, too.

And yet, the great beers keep flowing, thankfully. This Imperial Rye Porter is ebony-dark and exceptionally velvety, with an almost edible rye-bread essence at its centre, plus many of the delectable traits more commonly associated with dark-roast porter, such as luscious, dried prune-like fruit, dark chocolate, espresso, licorice and smoke. At 9-per-cent alcohol, which is not out of line for the style, it manages to display remarkable poise and balance. If I were stranded on a naked island, this might be my chosen brew.

