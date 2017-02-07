The bottle certainly stands out. Tall, with gradually sloping, shoulderless sides, it’s made of transparent glass to show off the dry rosé’s pale-salmon hue. And in a nod to the cuvée’s name, there’s a floral decal near the neck as well as an etched-glass rose flower on the bottom that’s visible when you tip it sideways (preferably before you remove the cork). A Languedoc blend of grenache, cinsault and syrah, it hints at juicy strawberry and watermelon along with a welcome counterpoint of bitter herbs. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $18.85 in Quebec, $21.99 in New Brunswick, $19.99 in Nova Scotia, $22.97 in Newfoundland.Report Typo/Error
Follow @Beppi_Crosariolon Twitter: