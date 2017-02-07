Those of us enamoured with sherry and who know something about the labour and time involved in its production shake our heads at the low prices. It takes more than eight years of cask maturation to craft this rich-amber blend of palomino and pedro ximenez grapes. And before wine from the two grapes is blended, the palomino undergoes a bit of magic: It’s aged in partly filled casks so that the large air gap above the liquid slowly and precisely oxidizes the wine below, yielding a nutty tang that is one of Spanish sherry’s glorious signatures.

Dark amber, this prominent bottling from the large producer that makes globally famous Tio Pepe is medium-sweet and moderately rich, with notes of candied orange peel, peach preserves, roasted almonds and prune. Best served slightly chilled, it makes a fine aperitif, particularly in the cooler months, and also can be eye-opening with soups and cheese courses. Available in Ontario at the above price, $15.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $17.99 in Manitoba.

Report Typo/Error