An interesting red blend from Sicilian vanguard producer Planeta. The local-hero nero d’avola grape mingles with merlot, syrah and cabernet franc. Medium-full-bodied and strongly syrah-like (although I suspect that impression is largely due to nero d’avola, whose flavour profile is often compared with that of the French grape). Lots going on for the money, with notes of plum, smoke, white pepper and earth. The tannins are polished, and it’s all kept lively with acidity. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.Report Typo/Error
Follow @Beppi_Crosariolon Twitter: