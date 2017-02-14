Local Pekin ducks apparently maintain their plump physiques by feeding off the abundant snails in owner Johnathan (Jonty) Grieve’s vineyard. The wine’s name is designed to underscore the organically farmed nature of the fruit in this white blend of chenin blanc, roussanne, muscat de frontignan, viognier and sémillon. Partly barrel fermented, using wild yeasts, it’s rounded in feel, with a butterscotch-like, seemingly evolved character surrounding soft fruit. Available in Ontario.Report Typo/Error
