Benromach got its start in the late 1800s but had essentially vanished – all but the building walls – by the 1980s. The current operation dates to 1993, when the family-owned, large independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail bought the Speyside property as well as access to the local water source of Chapelton Spring. Retrofitted with new equipment, it was officially christened in 1998 by Prince Charles. The Urquhart family that runs Gordon & MacPhail clearly knows its way around a whisky barrel, turning out acclaimed spirit from the get-go. This 15-year-old, bottled at 43-per-cent alcohol, is beautifully sculpted. Matured in a combination of bourbon and sherry casks, it is remarkably smooth, with luscious texture carrying notes of green apple, plum, toffee and vanilla infused with a substantial (for Speyside, at least) peaty character that hints, at times, at smoky bacon and, at others, a campfire in a damp forest. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $95.97 in New Brunswick.
