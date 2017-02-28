There’s a new creative director behind Wild Turkey. Perhaps you’ve heard. It’s Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who’s begun directing commercials for the Kentucky brand. For that reason, I suspect we’ll be hearing more about the old bird. This is the distillery’s flagship bourbon, produced for more than 60 years. It’s considerably stronger, at 50.5-per-cent alcohol, than most whiskies at its price. The seductively silky texture fuses characters of honey, caramel, butter and tobacco with a toasted-nut quality. With a high rye content and big influence from heavily charred oak, it would make a fine base for a Manhattan cocktail. Available in Ontario at the above price, $32.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $37.99 in Manitoba.Report Typo/Error
