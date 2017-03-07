The 2014 vintage of this same red (which I’ll get to shortly) is already on the market in the West and Quebec. The 2013 was just released in Ontario at the above price. Full-bodied and gutsy, framed by firm, powdery tannins and bright acidity, it shows a rich character redolent of dark berries, leather, licorice and peppercorn. Stylistically, it’s got one foot in Australia, the other in the Rhône and its soul in the Okanagan. The 2014, meanwhile, is juicy, jammy and equally spicy, with smooth-ripe tannins and creamy oak (score: 90), $23.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $26.99 in Manitoba, $26.15 in Quebec.Report Typo/Error
