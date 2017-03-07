Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Mission Hill Reserve Shiraz 2013, British Columbia Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 90
  • Year 2013
  • Region Okanagan Valley
  • Varietal Shiraz
  • Price $27.95

The 2014 vintage of this same red (which I’ll get to shortly) is already on the market in the West and Quebec. The 2013 was just released in Ontario at the above price. Full-bodied and gutsy, framed by firm, powdery tannins and bright acidity, it shows a rich character redolent of dark berries, leather, licorice and peppercorn. Stylistically, it’s got one foot in Australia, the other in the Rhône and its soul in the Okanagan. The 2014, meanwhile, is juicy, jammy and equally spicy, with smooth-ripe tannins and creamy oak (score: 90), $23.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $26.99 in Manitoba, $26.15 in Quebec.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular