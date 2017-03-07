Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tom Gore Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, California Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 88
  • Year 2014
  • Varietal Cabernet sauvignon
  • Price $19.95

Good wine, but I suspect most Americans (and more than a few Canadians) would like it far more than I do. It’s got that polished, smooth, engineered mass-appeal thing going on. And that can be a big virtue if what you’re after is a solidly made red that will taste nice in the absence of food and that doesn’t guilt you into deep meditations about terroir and the importance of free-draining gravel soils on Bordeaux’s Left Bank. Creamy texture here, with soft, currant-like fruit coated in caramel and chocolate. Well-executed. Available for $19.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $19.99 in Manitoba, $24.99 in Nova Scotia, $23.40 in Newfoundland.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular