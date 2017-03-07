Good wine, but I suspect most Americans (and more than a few Canadians) would like it far more than I do. It’s got that polished, smooth, engineered mass-appeal thing going on. And that can be a big virtue if what you’re after is a solidly made red that will taste nice in the absence of food and that doesn’t guilt you into deep meditations about terroir and the importance of free-draining gravel soils on Bordeaux’s Left Bank. Creamy texture here, with soft, currant-like fruit coated in caramel and chocolate. Well-executed. Available for $19.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $19.99 in Manitoba, $24.99 in Nova Scotia, $23.40 in Newfoundland.Report Typo/Error
