Columbia Crest H3 Merlot 2014, Washington Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 89
  • Year 2014
  • Region Columbia Valley
  • Varietal Merlot
  • Price $20.95

The warm 2014 growing season in eastern Washington helped carry the fruit here to optimum ripeness. Raspberry jam meets dark cocoa, caramel, smoke and baking spices in this well-structured, medium-full-bodied red. The oak – both French and American barrels – makes its presence felt and the wine could perhaps use another year to fully integrate. Available in Ontario at the above price, $22.99 in British Columbia (on sale till March 31 for $20.99), various prices in Alberta.

