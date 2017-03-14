Let’s see, now: It’s called Strong Patrick and it’s made by a mighty talented brewmaster by the name of Matthew O’Hara – could this be an Irish-style beer? Yes, indeed. Specifically, a twist on Irish red ale, brewed to 6.7-per-cent alcohol and partly matured in barrels that once held whisky. That mellowing process added subtle vanilla richness to the underlying malty essence. This is one awesomely smooth beverage, brewed in limited quantities in honour of a certain saint’s day in March, with a creamy, almost glassy texture and core flavours of caramel, toffee, toasted barley and dried dates. A moderate hoppy edge delivers refreshing bitterness. A good match for Irish stew, shepherd’s pie or a cheese course. Available in select LCBO stores in Ontario.Report Typo/Error
