Beppi Crosariol

  • Rating 91
  • Year 2015
  • Region Rhône Valley
  • Varietal White blend
  • Food Pairing Indian curries
  • Price $19.95

Mid-weight and fleshy, with aromatic orange-oil and musky nuances running over the luscious centre of apricot-like fruit. Guigal crafted this superb and attractively priced 2015 white from 65-per-cent viognier along with other local varieties roussanne, marsanne, clairette, bourboulenc and white grenache. Marvellous choice for Indian curries. And, frankly, a bargain if you love viognier. Available in Ontario at the above price, $21.79 in Manitoba, $25.27 in Newfoundland.

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

