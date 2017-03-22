Mid-weight and fleshy, with aromatic orange-oil and musky nuances running over the luscious centre of apricot-like fruit. Guigal crafted this superb and attractively priced 2015 white from 65-per-cent viognier along with other local varieties roussanne, marsanne, clairette, bourboulenc and white grenache. Marvellous choice for Indian curries. And, frankly, a bargain if you love viognier. Available in Ontario at the above price, $21.79 in Manitoba, $25.27 in Newfoundland.Report Typo/Error
