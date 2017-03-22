Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 90
  • Year 2010
  • Region Bordeaux
  • Varietal Red blend
  • Price $35.95

Here’s the legend-worthy 2010 vintage still in its relatively youthful (if not easily affordable) glory. Bordeaux stalwart André Lurton is the name behind this Pessac-Léognan property, which combines in this blend 60-per-cent cabernet sauvignon and 40-per-cent merlot. It’s medium-full and very dry, with good ripeness providing a core of red currant to the ample savoury notes of bitter cocoa, cedar, smoke and graphite. Available in Ontario at the above price, $30 in Quebec.

