El Esteco Don David Reserve Malbec 2015, Argentina

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 88
  • Year 2015
  • Region Calchaqui Valley
  • Varietal Malbec
  • Price $15.95

Juicy and youthful, with an essence of fresh-crushed grapes and sweet berries along with toasty oak, espresso and spices. Supple yet slightly and pleasantly grainy in texture, with dried herbs and a woodsy whiff suggesting an autumnal walk in a hardwood forest. Available in Ontario at the above price, $14.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $16.49 in Saskatchewan, $16.95 in Quebec, $17.29 in New Brunswick, $17.18 in Newfoundland (on sale at $15.68).

