What would Scottish whisky’s old guard make of this? It’s Macallan true and square, from a revered distillery with a long heritage sourcing barrels from the Spanish sherry trade. But wait. They’ve collaborated for this potation with three men who not only are non-Scots but who make their living as restaurateurs: the Roca brothers of the famous El Celler de Can Roca in Spain. Fear not, the brothers added no extraneous fish, jamon or spices to the brew. They merely chose for the final blend the contents of various and varied casks that had already been maturing in the warehouse.

Rich and luscious, this one’s bottled at 48.2-per-cent alcohol and serves up a burst of stone fruit with slowly emerging flavours of honey, orange, toffee, nuts, vanilla and ginger. Available in Ontario at the above price, $159.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $180 in Quebec, $179.29 in New Brunswick, $179.99 in Nova Scotia, $183.18 in Newfoundland.

Report Typo/Error