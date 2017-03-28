You may remember the late Fess Parker. He was the actor who played Davy Crockett and – as I remember him – Daniel Boone in a television series that ran in the mid- to late-1960s. An image of his coon-fur hat graces the wine label, reminding us that this winery owner was once a screen star. This is a crowd-pleasing pinot in the rich, ripe California style. Leading with strawberry jam, it’s a tad sweet, though with some spice and herbal overtones for balance. Available in Ontario.Report Typo/Error
