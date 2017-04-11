Sweet berries, vanilla, coffee and cedar in a crowd-friendly package. Plenty of up-front sugar ripeness and oak. Welcome to California – here’s a cuddly, premium-priced (but not pretentiously serious) comfort red. Available in Ontario at the above price, $17.99 in British Columbia (on sale for $16.49 until April 29), various prices in Alberta, $18.98 in Manitoba (on sale for $16.98 until April 23), $23.19 in Prince Edward Island, $22.99 in Nova Scotia.Report Typo/Error
