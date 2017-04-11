Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, California Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 88
  • Year 2014
  • Region Sonoma County
  • Varietal Cabernet sauvignon
  • Price $19.45

Sweet berries, vanilla, coffee and cedar in a crowd-friendly package. Plenty of up-front sugar ripeness and oak. Welcome to California – here’s a cuddly, premium-priced (but not pretentiously serious) comfort red. Available in Ontario at the above price, $17.99 in British Columbia (on sale for $16.49 until April 29), various prices in Alberta, $18.98 in Manitoba (on sale for $16.98 until April 23), $23.19 in Prince Edward Island, $22.99 in Nova Scotia.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular