Grabby new graffiti-esque label. It’s inspired by the notes left each day by lovelorn tourists flocking to the wall below “Romeo and Juliet’s balcony” in Verona, a city famous not only as the setting of Shakespeare’s play but also for Valpolicella wine. This red is mid-weight and juicy, with bright red berries, herbs and a whiff of smoke. A cheerful ripasso that’s slightly, and oddly, reminiscent of Beaujolais. Available in Ontario at the above price, $22.99 in British Columbia, $21.95 in Quebec.Report Typo/Error
