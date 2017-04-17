Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Pasqua Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2014, Italy Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

  • Rating 88
  • Year 2014
  • Region Veneto
  • Varietal Corvina
  • Price $18.95

Grabby new graffiti-esque label. It’s inspired by the notes left each day by lovelorn tourists flocking to the wall below “Romeo and Juliet’s balcony” in Verona, a city famous not only as the setting of Shakespeare’s play but also for Valpolicella wine. This red is mid-weight and juicy, with bright red berries, herbs and a whiff of smoke. A cheerful ripasso that’s slightly, and oddly, reminiscent of Beaujolais. Available in Ontario at the above price, $22.99 in British Columbia, $21.95 in Quebec.

