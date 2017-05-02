This is more familiarly called “vodka” in its home country as well as in California, it’s only other export market thus far besides Ontario. Our domestic laws unfortunately hold to a stricter definition of vodka, a drink traditionally made from potatoes or grains. This contains nothing but the milk of grass-grazed cows in West Dorset in southern England. Yes, vodka from an animal, vegetarian but certainly not vegan.

There’s sugar in milk – lactose to be precise. Jason Barber, a dairy farmer and the brand’s co-founder, ferments whey with a special acid-tolerant yeast, then distills the milky beer into a high-proof spirit registering 95- or 96-per-cent alcohol by volume. Rather than diluting the result to a drinkable 40-per-cent level with water, in the manner of other vodkas, he reintroduces milk that’s gone through a proprietary process to remove solids and colour. In other words, this spirit is roughly 60-per-cent milk while other standard-strength vodkas are 60-per-cent water.

The result: the creamiest, richest vodka you may ever taste (until the big brands rush in with copycats). It’s exceptionally smooth, with a vanilla-like core and whispers of licorice and cracked pepper, delicately spicy but not hot in that medicinal, alcoholic vodka way. Watch out, Grey Goose, there’s a Black Cow behind you. Available in Ontario.

