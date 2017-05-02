Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

pick of the week

Black Cow Spirit Drink, England Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 96
  • Price $50.20

This is more familiarly called “vodka” in its home country as well as in California, it’s only other export market thus far besides Ontario. Our domestic laws unfortunately hold to a stricter definition of vodka, a drink traditionally made from potatoes or grains. This contains nothing but the milk of grass-grazed cows in West Dorset in southern England. Yes, vodka from an animal, vegetarian but certainly not vegan.

There’s sugar in milk – lactose to be precise. Jason Barber, a dairy farmer and the brand’s co-founder, ferments whey with a special acid-tolerant yeast, then distills the milky beer into a high-proof spirit registering 95- or 96-per-cent alcohol by volume. Rather than diluting the result to a drinkable 40-per-cent level with water, in the manner of other vodkas, he reintroduces milk that’s gone through a proprietary process to remove solids and colour. In other words, this spirit is roughly 60-per-cent milk while other standard-strength vodkas are 60-per-cent water.

The result: the creamiest, richest vodka you may ever taste (until the big brands rush in with copycats). It’s exceptionally smooth, with a vanilla-like core and whispers of licorice and cracked pepper, delicately spicy but not hot in that medicinal, alcoholic vodka way. Watch out, Grey Goose, there’s a Black Cow behind you. Available in Ontario.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular