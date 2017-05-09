Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Domaine de la Denante Les Maillettes Saint-Véran 2014, France Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 92
  • Year 2014
  • Region Burgundy
  • Varietal Chardonnay
  • Price $26.95

This is chardonnay from southern Burgundy (the Saint-Véran appellation, to be exact). And very fine it is, batting above average for its neighbourhood, crafted with classic Burgundian appreciation for subtlety. Rich grapes from 37-year-old vines deliver nuances of tropical fruit, roasted nuts, peach and honey. Smartly oaked, this spent six months on its lees, partly in barrel and partly in stainless tanks. Available in Ontario at the above price, $27.60 in Quebec.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular