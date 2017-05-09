Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Hester Creek Trebbiano Old Vines 2016, British Columbia Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 90
  • Year 2016
  • Region Okanagan Valley
  • Varietal Trebbiano
  • Price $23.95 in B.C.

From one of Canada’s landmark vineyard sites, Block 16 of the winery’s property on the Golden Mile Bench, planted in 1968. It’s an unusual grape for Canada, too – trebbiano, a white variety imported from Italy. The 2016 is medium-bodied and silky, much more concentrated than the vast majority of (often forgettable) Italian trebbianos. Peach, pear and tropical fruit in a ripe package, with very good balance. Available direct from the winery, hestercreek.com.

