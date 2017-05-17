In Trump-speak, this one’s yoooge, as in huge. As in big, thick and jammy. A Lodi blend of 85-per-cent petite sirah with petit verdot, it’s ultra-ripe, tilting toward the raisin-y extreme, with other notes that include prune, coffee, dark chocolate and vanilla. Try it with dinosaur meatloaf or, if you can’t find Tyrannosaurus meat, bison burgers. Available in Ontario at the above price, $24.49 in British Columbia ($23.49 until June 3), various prices in Alberta, $25.65 in Quebec.Report Typo/Error
