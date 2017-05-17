Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Michael David Petite Petit 2014, California Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

  • Rating 90
  • Year 2014
  • Region Lodi
  • Varietal Red blend
  • Food Pairing Bison burgers
  • Price $26.95

In Trump-speak, this one’s yoooge, as in huge. As in big, thick and jammy. A Lodi blend of 85-per-cent petite sirah with petit verdot, it’s ultra-ripe, tilting toward the raisin-y extreme, with other notes that include prune, coffee, dark chocolate and vanilla. Try it with dinosaur meatloaf or, if you can’t find Tyrannosaurus meat, bison burgers. Available in Ontario at the above price, $24.49 in British Columbia ($23.49 until June 3), various prices in Alberta, $25.65 in Quebec.

