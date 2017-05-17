Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

pick of the week

Goose Island Four Star Pils, Illinois Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 91
  • Price $3.10/473 ml can in Ontario (at the Beer Store only)

The name riffs on the Chicago flag, with its four stars (between two horizontal blue stripes), signifying memorable events in the city’s history. (One such event wasn’t so pleasant – the great fire of 1871, but never mind.) Goose Island is a proud offspring of that fine metropolis. It started as a brewpub in 1988 and is now a property of international giant Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The good beer keeps on a-coming. This golden, 5.1-per-cent-alcohol bevvy pours with a thick, lingering head and is much more serious than most products that carry the word pilsner today. True to the traditional meaning of that word, it’s properly bitter. Medium-bodied and creamy, it also offers up delectable stone-fruit, hoppy citrus and bready notes, like a peach-and-grapefruit sandwich. Available at the above price in Ontario, 15.99/six-pack of 473-ml cans in British Columbia, $15.94/six-pack of 341-ml bottles in Saskatchewan, $14.08/six-pack of 341-ml bottles in Manitoba, $3.90/473-ml can in Prince Edward Island, $3.75/473-ml can in Nova Scotia, $4.15/473-ml can in Newfoundland.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular