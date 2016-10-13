Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Swimmer Penny Oleksiak: From the Olympic podium to the We Day stage.<252> (Mark Blinch/Canadian Olympic Committee)
Swimmer Penny Oleksiak: From the Olympic podium to the We Day stage. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Olympic Committee)

WE DAY

Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) – U.S. singer-songwriter, dancer, choreographer, actress and television personality.

Katie Armstrong (@sickkids) – SickKids ambassador.

Hani Al Moulia – Photographer.

Hannah Alper (@ThatHannahAlper) – Blogger, Me to We motivational speaker and We ambassador.

Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladies) – Juno Award-winning, multiplatinum-selling rock band.

Bishop Marrocco soccer team.

Celebrity Marauders – DJ collective including Kardinal Offishall, Cipha Sounds, DJ Starting From Scratch and Dready.

Michael (Pinball) Clemons (@theMPCF) – Co-founder, Michael “Pinball” Clemons Foundation.

Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) – International singer-songwriter.

Gord Downie (@thehipdotcom), lead singer The Tragically Hip.

Faith Dickinson – Founder of Cuddles for Cancer.

Tyrone Edwards (@mr1LOVETO) – E! and Much host and co-host of We Day Toronto.

Connor Franta (@ConnorFranta) – Entrepreneur, author and creator.

Ana Golja (@TheAnaGolja) – Cast member from the Emmy-nominated TV series Degrassi and singer/songwriter.

Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) – Astronaut, author, professor, musician, first Canadian to walk in space and command a spaceship.

Winnie Harlow (@winnieharlow) – International model and activist.

Hedley (@Hedleyonline) – Multi-platinum, Juno and Much Music Video Awards winning recording group and We ambassadors.

Craig and Marc Kielburger (@craigkielburger) – International activists and co-founders of We.

Macklemore (@macklemore) – Grammy-award-winning hip-hop artist.

Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) – Actress on The Fosters and Good Witch.

Kweku Mandela (@kwekumandela) – Social advocate and filmmaker.

Jessica Mayes – Environmental sustainability advocate and co-founder of Pierson School’s Social Justice Group and Sustainability Group.

Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) – Singer, songwriter and actress.

Machel Montano (@machelmontano) – Soca artist, songwriter, record producer and actor.

Ashley Murphy (@TheAshleyRose_) – Me to We motivational speaker, We ambassador and HIV/AIDS activist.

Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) – Canadian competitive swimmer and four-time Olympic medalist.

Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) – Comedian, actress and YouTube entertainer.

Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) – Award-winning actor.

Liz Trinnear (@liztrinnear) – etalk reporter and Much host and co-host of We Day Toronto.

Margaret Trudeau – Celebrated Canadian, author, mental health advocate.

Mary Spencer (@Canadianboxer) – World champion boxer.

Vishal Vijay (@ItsVishalVijay) – Founder and chief executive officer of EveryChildNow.

Jordan Smith (@JordanSmithLive) – Republic Records artist and winner of The Voice.

Richard Walters (@TinyRWalters) – Cast member from the Emmy-nominated TV series Degrassi and singer/dancer.

Spencer West (@spencer2thewest) – We ambassador, motivational speaker and author.

Wilson and Jackson – Maasai warriors.

Brennan Wong (@_brennanwong) – Founder of Pledges for Change.

Zendaya (@Zendaya) – UNAIDS ambassador, actress and singer.

We Day Family Toronto

Chelsea Clark (@Chel5eaClark) – Cast member from the Emmy-nominated TV series Degrassi.

Nelly Furtado (@NellyFurtado) – Singer, songwriter, producer and We ambassador.

Melissa Grelo (@melissagrelo) – Co-host of The Social.

Rick Hansen (@RickHansenFDN) – Canadian Paralympian, activist and philanthropist.

Marci Ien (@Marcilen) – Co-host of The Social.

Cynthia Loyst (@cynthialoyst) – Co-host of The Social.

Lainey Lui (@LaineyGossip) – Co-host of The Social.

Joe Roberts – Co-founder of The Push For Change, motivational speaker and author.

Dante Scott (@dantescott_) – Cast member from the Emmy-nominated TV series Degrassi.

TV schedule

We Day Toronto will be taped for a special broadcast premiering Nov. 28 at 11 p.m. on MTV and Much. Encores air the following day at 8 p.m. on MTV, and on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. on CTV.

