Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) – U.S. singer-songwriter, dancer, choreographer, actress and television personality.
Katie Armstrong (@sickkids) – SickKids ambassador.
Hani Al Moulia – Photographer.
Hannah Alper (@ThatHannahAlper) – Blogger, Me to We motivational speaker and We ambassador.
Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladies) – Juno Award-winning, multiplatinum-selling rock band.
Bishop Marrocco soccer team.
Celebrity Marauders – DJ collective including Kardinal Offishall, Cipha Sounds, DJ Starting From Scratch and Dready.
Michael (Pinball) Clemons (@theMPCF) – Co-founder, Michael “Pinball” Clemons Foundation.
Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) – International singer-songwriter.
Gord Downie (@thehipdotcom), lead singer The Tragically Hip.
Faith Dickinson – Founder of Cuddles for Cancer.
Tyrone Edwards (@mr1LOVETO) – E! and Much host and co-host of We Day Toronto.
Connor Franta (@ConnorFranta) – Entrepreneur, author and creator.
Ana Golja (@TheAnaGolja) – Cast member from the Emmy-nominated TV series Degrassi and singer/songwriter.
Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) – Astronaut, author, professor, musician, first Canadian to walk in space and command a spaceship.
Winnie Harlow (@winnieharlow) – International model and activist.
Hedley (@Hedleyonline) – Multi-platinum, Juno and Much Music Video Awards winning recording group and We ambassadors.
Craig and Marc Kielburger (@craigkielburger) – International activists and co-founders of We.
Macklemore (@macklemore) – Grammy-award-winning hip-hop artist.
Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) – Actress on The Fosters and Good Witch.
Kweku Mandela (@kwekumandela) – Social advocate and filmmaker.
Jessica Mayes – Environmental sustainability advocate and co-founder of Pierson School’s Social Justice Group and Sustainability Group.
Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) – Singer, songwriter and actress.
Machel Montano (@machelmontano) – Soca artist, songwriter, record producer and actor.
Ashley Murphy (@TheAshleyRose_) – Me to We motivational speaker, We ambassador and HIV/AIDS activist.
Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) – Canadian competitive swimmer and four-time Olympic medalist.
Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) – Comedian, actress and YouTube entertainer.
Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) – Award-winning actor.
Liz Trinnear (@liztrinnear) – etalk reporter and Much host and co-host of We Day Toronto.
Margaret Trudeau – Celebrated Canadian, author, mental health advocate.
Mary Spencer (@Canadianboxer) – World champion boxer.
Vishal Vijay (@ItsVishalVijay) – Founder and chief executive officer of EveryChildNow.
Jordan Smith (@JordanSmithLive) – Republic Records artist and winner of The Voice.
Richard Walters (@TinyRWalters) – Cast member from the Emmy-nominated TV series Degrassi and singer/dancer.
Spencer West (@spencer2thewest) – We ambassador, motivational speaker and author.
Wilson and Jackson – Maasai warriors.
Brennan Wong (@_brennanwong) – Founder of Pledges for Change.
Zendaya (@Zendaya) – UNAIDS ambassador, actress and singer.
We Day Family Toronto
Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) – U.S. singer-songwriter, dancer, choreographer, actress and television personality.
Hani Al Moulia – Photographer
Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladies) – Juno Award-winning, multiplatinum-selling rock band.
Chelsea Clark (@Chel5eaClark) – Cast member from the Emmy-nominated TV series Degrassi.
Gord Downie (@thehipdotcom), lead singer The Tragically Hip.
Nelly Furtado (@NellyFurtado) – Singer, songwriter, producer and We ambassador.
Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) – Astronaut, author, professor, musician, first Canadian to walk in space and command a spaceship.
Melissa Grelo (@melissagrelo) – Co-host of The Social.
Rick Hansen (@RickHansenFDN) – Canadian Paralympian, activist and philanthropist.
Hedley (@Hedleyonline) – Multi-platinum, Juno and Much Music Video Awards winning recording group and We ambassadors.
Marci Ien (@Marcilen) – Co-host of The Social.
Cynthia Loyst (@cynthialoyst) – Co-host of The Social.
Lainey Lui (@LaineyGossip) – Co-host of The Social.
Joe Roberts – Co-founder of The Push For Change, motivational speaker and author.
Dante Scott (@dantescott_) – Cast member from the Emmy-nominated TV series Degrassi.
Margaret Trudeau – Celebrated Canadian, author and mental health advocate.
Vishal Vijay – Founder and chief executive officer of EveryChildNow.
TV schedule
We Day Toronto will be taped for a special broadcast premiering Nov. 28 at 11 p.m. on MTV and Much. Encores air the following day at 8 p.m. on MTV, and on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail