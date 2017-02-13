In this series, fitness pros investigate how exercise trends measure up to the hype.

Boxing classes offer a certain je ne sais quoi and thus – unsurprisingly – are growing in popularity. You leave sweaty, exhilarated and somehow, paradoxically calm; the punching seems to release nervous energy and pent-up frustration. The workout is challenging and athletic, yet fun. Plus, there is something satisfying about fitting a full cardio and strength workout into one hour.

I jabbed away anxious energy with Emily, Jenn and Leanne – three of my best girlfriends – at Studio KO boxing class. Then I dragged Jenn back for more fitness fun at Centre Ring. Jenn is a new mom – which is why I gave her the “pleasure” of sweating twice; I was curious whether the instructors would be able to modify the class appropriately. I dragged Emily because I knew she would not be a fan – a nice counter to my whole-hearted enthusiasm. I love boxing. As a teen I was so into it that – to my mom’s dismay – I owned not only gloves, but a mouth guard.

Finally, Leanne is a fitness-class vet. She constantly tries different workouts – including boxing – and so I knew her experiences would add colour to my review.

The promise: Boxing expertise combined with an intense strength and cardiovascular workout; an all-around “boxing-meets-fitness” workout. Jenn described boxing as “a sneaky way to fit in both cardio and strength; punching distracts you from a racing heart and tired arms.”

What to expect: Punching, sweating and smelly hands. As Leanne said, “I have never wanted to wash my hands more.” Once you get over sharing gear – or decide to buy your own – the atmosphere tends to be friendly, yet competitive and intense. One feels like an athlete having fun.

The workout is a non-stop mix of boxing – using real bags – and body-weight exercises such as burpees and push-ups. KO is a circuit-style class – one student per station. Instructions are written on cards that glow in the dimly lit room. Heat is pumped in for a “hot boxing” feel – possibly why Emily turned to me during class and said, “Is this an hour? When can I leave?” Centre Ring is a group experience. First we skipped. (There was an option to bike, which I appreciated, as the high impact inherent to skipping is not ideal for many.) The remainder of the class was a combination of boxing (probably nine rounds), dumbbells, core and body-weight exercises.

The verdict: A main positive is that boxing challenges the body and brain; translating instructions – jab is “1” and a cross is “2,” etc – into appropriate movement is a “brain workout.” I love the neurological stimulation. Like Leanne, you might find it frustrating. Her advice: “Prepare for a steep learning curve. The first class felt like a brain teaser, not a workout.” If you like the sound of taxing your brain, but not boxing, consider taking dance or learning a multidirectional sport.

A major negative is that classes tend to bias strengthening the front of the body. Working the front – chest, shoulders and abdominals – over the back of the body can contribute to posture imbalances and shoulder or neck injuries. At Centre Ring we did roughly 150 push-ups and 400 reps of abdominal exercises, all working the front of the body. In comparison, we did 30 reps of exercises that worked the back of the body. Most of us sit excessively; our bodies do not need more exercises that curl us forward. If you decide to box regularly, complement the workout with posterior-chain exercises such as rows, superwomans, chest stretches and rotator cuff exercises such as lying external rotations.

Be aware, even if a website says their boxing classes are appropriate for all, since punching requires the body to dissipate forces, the class presents a higher potential for injury – especially to the shoulders and neck – than barre or Pilates classes do. Only go if you know what is appropriate for your body, and advocate for yourself. Go early for extra instruction and ask for help when needed. As Jenn said, “You never know what a teacher does and does not know. The instructors respected my limitations as a new mom, but they couldn’t always offer modification. I had to understand my body based on my doctor’s recommendations.”

If you decide to box, consider your personality. Circuit classes, such as KO, allow participants to stay in their own “fitness lane” – a positive if you are self-motivated; a negative if you are motivated by comparing yourself to others. As Emily said, individual circuits made the workout less intimidating, but they also made it easy to say “I’m tired … I’m going to take it easy.”

If boxing sounds like your worst nightmare, find something else; the benefits of any workout are moot if you never go. Emily said it best: “I knew I wouldn’t love boxing, but I liked the idea of getting a cardio workout, and you’re my friend, so I went. Anything is fine once, but as a rule I need to like my workout or I won’t go consistently.” In short, find a form of exercise that you enjoy – or at least don’t despise – and do it consistently.

Kathleen Trotter is a personal trainer, Pilates equipment specialist and author of Finding Your Fit. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter @KTrotterFitness.

Report Typo/Error