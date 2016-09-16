We asked Globe readers to tell us about their favourite gym teacher. Here is a selection of their responses.

My gym teacher never gets tired. Every day, he drives us to do our very best at sports. I joined a soccer team a couple weeks ago and scored two goals in my first game. Mr. Clarke is also the crossing guard for our school. He always greets everyone with a smile even when some parents are grumpy and didn’t have their coffee yet. (Ha-ha!)

– Cameron Ghafoori, Brampton, Ont.

Going to school in the small town of Morris, Man. – 1,200 people, if memory serves – means everyone knows everyone, for good or for bad. It also meant at least one teacher knew this student’s business. Fred Kelesnik was very intuitive when it came to figuring out quickly why certain kids were gym rats. I was one, among quite a few. In before school started for badminton, lunchtime for intramural “six pack” volleyball, staying late for basketball, whatever it was, we played it. I knew why; clearly, anything was better than being at home. What I know now is that he must have known why, too. The girl who lived in a trailer with her older brother because her parents weren’t around, the blended families (before they were cool) trying to find acceptance, the “troubled” kids’ natural talents he somehow mined: He accepted us all. He never kicked us out of the gym, never judged our families, our motives, our station in life; he was just there. His legendary 1974 green Ford station wagon logged thousands of miles carrying complete volleyball/badminton/basketball teams to other small towns for competitions. Always stopping at McDonald’s on the way home, even if it meant a 45-mile detour. Picking us up at home and dropping us off wherever we wanted to be dropped off. (I’ve got to think some kids spent some nights under his and his wife’s roof, too, if needed). He’s a school board trustee now and he mentioned how teachers these days need to be taught to look for signs of strife in kids’ lives. “Back then,” he said, “we just knew.” He is too modest.

– Rick Loewen, Morris, Man.

When I was just a young girl, Marc Colleaux taught me the importance of “showing up.” I really lacked confidence in my youth. I didn’t feel like I was good enough for anything, let alone good enough to compete on any teams. But one day, Mr. Colleaux saw me running in gym class and he encouraged me to join the track team and wouldn’t accept any of my excuses. “It’s too early in the morning,” I said. He responded with, “I’ll find someone to dump water on your head to wake you up.” “I don’t have a ride,” I said. He found another student’s mom who was willing to drive me. “I’m not good enough,” I said. “It doesn’t matter – and that’s why we show up for practice.” I did end up joining the track team and continued with running into high school. I never won a gold medal, but I always won the prize for the most dedicated athlete.

– Corinne Mercier, Edmonton

When I had Mr. Vern Fedorak many years ago, I was a teenager who had just tried to commit suicide and been raped. At a time in my life when I felt alone and worthless, I felt comfort, encouraged and safe in his class. Recently, my son, who is not an athlete and strongly dislikes sports, had him. Mr. Fedorak teaches that it’s not how hard you hit or throw, it’s how hard you try and what kind of a leader are you. My son truly enjoyed gym for the first time in his 15 years and it gave him a level of confidence that he never had.

– Jami Roberts, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

I was in Grade 7 and Mrs. Voljak was a whistle-blowing taskmaster who would make us “run the block” … a distance that probably wasn’t more than two or three kilometres but which then seemed like a marathon. The worse part: We had to run past the high school where all the cute boys would be hanging out. I’d save all my energy to run nimbly past the high school boys and then walk the rest of the way, picking up speed again once I was in view of Mrs. Voljak. I (of course) didn’t fool her. She told me I had legs like a gazelle and made me do the run again, warning that I would do it a third time if I didn’t finish it in a speedier fashion.

– Patti Lewis, Calgary

Marc Perron was my physical education teacher from Grade 1 to Grade 6 and I credit him for having been active my whole life. He was a true teacher, finding out the skill level of every child and making sure they could learn the many skills he wanted to equip children with. How many can say that 100 per cent of the kids in their class learned to juggle? Or had the opportunity to be part of a circus, a running club and Olympic-like competitions? More extraordinary, Marc knew how to adapt all that we did so that our classmate who had cerebral palsy could take part in everything that we did seamlessly. In the 1980s, adapted physical activity and classroom integration was not common and there was not much support. Did I mention that the classmate who had cerebral palsy is me? I am proud to say that, thanks to Marc, I still go ice skating and downhill skiing on my own.

– Marie Crevier, Sherbrooke, Que.

I arrived in 1958 from Italy at the age of 12, with no English, little formal education and no self-confidence. In phys-ed classes, Mike Palermo introduced me to all sport activities such as football and track and field. Playing these sports in class and after school gave me enough confidence to continue playing and complete high school and university. Mr. Palermo is also remembered for his insistence on full phys-ed uniform. We would line up before class and in unison pull and release the strap of the jock strap to show our readiness for physical activity.

– Peter Laboni, King City, Ont.

These submissions have been edited and condensed

Report Typo/Error