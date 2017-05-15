Bill Nelems’s daughter Sarah was joking with him recently about planning his final exit on his 100th birthday, in another 22 years. They agreed that going out like Tolkien’s hobbit Bilbo Baggins wouldn’t be so bad: setting sail from Middle Earth toward whatever new adventure awaited.

Things didn’t turn out that way. But by all accounts, Dr. Nelems would have been content that his sudden death from cardiac failure on March 31 took place in his family’s beloved cabin at Coldstream, B.C., to which he regularly cycled from his home in Kelowna, 80 kilometres away. A man of many enthusiasms, he’d recently developed a passion for bird-watching, and loved the wild and marshy property.

“The thing I loved about my dad was that he was always reinventing himself,” recalls Sarah Nelems, the oldest of Dr. Nelems’s four daughters. “He had so many interests, from his athletic endeavours to his charity in Zambia to his five grandchildren, whom he was completely devoted to. He was so much larger than life, but what made him real was the presence he had in so many people’s lives.”

Dr. Nelems will be remembered by history as a renowned thoracic surgeon who was part of the Toronto General Hospital transplant team that performed the world’s first successful lung transplant, in 1983. But that accomplishment was just one on a very long list, say those who knew him. Philanthropist, athlete, mentor and citizen of the world, Dr. Nelems was happily preparing for a new career as an end-of-life counsellor when his own life ended shortly before his 78th birthday. “The world feels a lot less interesting without him in it,” says his daughter.

Bill Nelems was born April 26, 1939, in Springs, South Africa, the second-born child of British Columbia couple Harry and Dory Nelems. Harry was a young mining engineer who had found work in Johannesburg at the start of the Depression. He returned to the Fraser Valley in the mid-1930s, just long enough to marry Dory and move her back to South Africa.

Dr. Nelems and his older sister, Beverley Barron, also a doctor, spent much of their childhood in the care of nannies and travelling back and forth to boarding school. Dr. Barron remembers the family’s return to Canada in 1956 as one of the first times in her life that she and her brother had lived under the same roof.

The family settled in Toronto. Bill, 17 years old at the time, initially followed in his father’s footsteps and studied at the University of Toronto to be a mining engineer. That career choice didn’t last long, but did help pay his way through medical school after he had an epiphany soon after graduating as an engineer in 1962 and realized he’d rather be a doctor, Dr. Barron says. He finished his medical studies in 1966.

“Those first years in Toronto weren’t that happy for any of us,” Dr. Barron recalls. “My father hated his new job. My mother was very unhappy. I couldn’t get into medical school because Canada wouldn’t accept my credentials from South Africa. Bill couldn’t get into university because they had an extra year of high school in Ontario, Grade 13. When he was finally able to start at the University of Toronto, I think he found his companionship among the ex-pats who played on the university’s rugby team.”

And what a team it was. Team captain in 1960 and 1961, Dr. Nelems saw two undefeated seasons during his five years with the team. When the University of Toronto inducted the 1959-63 Men’s Rugby Team into its Sports Hall of Fame last year, Dr. Nelems and his former teammates regaled the audience with a tune they once sang when headed for the pub after practice.

Dr. Nelems and his first wife, Wendy Brown, moved west in the early 1980s, settling in Vancouver and later Kelowna with their three school-age daughters, Sarah, Martha and Rebeccah. He was much in demand for the next 30 years, during which time he worked at the University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine, established a new cancer centre in Kelowna and developed a tele-consultation program to improve access for patients outside of the urban core. He and Ms. Brown divorced in 1990 and Dr. Nelems went on to marry Mary Ellen McNaughton; they had a daughter, Rachel.

He leaves his wife; four daughters; sister; ward, Bev, for whom he was a guardian; grandchildren, Alexander, Kate, Lucy, Willem, Evy; Bev’s children, Amanda and Tess; and first wife, Wendy Brown.

Dr. Nelems’s curiosity and compassion led him into many side projects. His sister recalls him helping a group of Sudbury miners get compensation and surgery for lung cancers resulting from workplace exposure to radiation. While at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, he led a project involving 10,000 British Columbia miners that piloted the use of a blood test to detect early changes related to lung cancer, the first mass screening of its kind.

A trip to Zambia in 2006 took him back to Africa for the first time in decades, and ignited a new passion. While there, he met up with an old University of Toronto classmate, Chifumbe Chintu, who had become a renowned pediatrician there. Dr. Chintu introduced him to the assistant dean at the University of Zambia’s Faculty of Medicine, who was deeply concerned at the dismal medical outcomes in Zambia’s impoverished Western Province. (In a twist of fate, Dr. Chintu died not much more than a month after Dr. Nelems.)

That meeting got Dr. Nelems enthused with the idea of bringing Canadian doctors and nurses to Africa to mentor and support their Zambian peers. The Okanagan-Zambia Health Initiative (OkaZHI) was born in 2009, and continues to bring medical professionals and nursing students into Zambia to teach, mentor and learn.

“What was so great about Bill was that he not only genuinely saw nurses as the equals of doctors, but he had that same approach in his Zambia work,” says Muriel Kranabetter, a former OkaZHI board chair and a UBC nursing instructor who leads student groups to Zambia. “We were never the Canadians who knew all, coming to Zambia to tell people what to do. We were equals. That was the essential piece that made the initiative so effective.”

Dr. Nelems blogged about Africa being “in his blood,” and how he felt driven to help the continent of his birth. “Simply stated, I have been blessed beyond reason by the education, the good fortune and the career opportunities that I have enjoyed,” he wrote on the OkaZHI website.

“I have lived a charmed life. It is time for me to give back a little of what was so abundantly gifted to me.”

To raise funds and public awareness for the Zambia work, Dr. Nelems joined the 2010 Tour d’Afrique annual cycling event for the final 4,500-kilometre leg from Lilongwe, Malawi, to Cape Town, South Africa. He marked his 71st birthday that year by riding 204 kilometres in a single day.

His blog posts from that period are filled with enthusiastic accounts of his daily adventures, like the time he cycled through a herd of angry water buffalo blocking the road by drawing on remembered advice from back in B.C. to “look big” if a grizzly bear attacks. Another day, he performed impromptu plastic surgery on a fellow cyclist who sustained serious facial injuries after colliding with another cyclist.

UBC nursing instructor Jessica Barker helped Dr. Nelems launch his Zambian non-profit, and cycled with him on the Tour d’Afrique. She was in Zambia with a group of student nurses when Dr. Nelems died, and said his Zambian friends and co-workers were deeply saddened by the news. “I had the pleasure of working with him as a surgeon, too. He was so good with his patients,” Ms. Barker recalls. “He pulled out stories from people, and connected with them through those stories.”

Dr. Nelems never lost the drive to tackle new challenges and test his capabilities, notes his daughter Sarah. At the time of his death, he was working at a pain management clinic in Kelowna, with plans to add another medical specialty to his list of accomplishments and become the oldest Canadian ever to write a Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada exam.

“There were a lot of milestones in Dad’s life,” Ms. Nelems says. “We hoped for many more, of course, but we are so grateful for a life well lived.”

