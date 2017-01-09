Following a year of controversy that started with the firing of a top editor and disbandment of a critical oversight committee, the editors of the Canadian Medical Association Journal announced Monday a new vision they hope will chart a fresh course for the century-old publication.

In an editorial published in the CMAJ Monday, the editors say a new governance council is being created to help protect editorial independence and facilitate “healthy communication” between editorial staff and the journal’s leadership and owners.

“Everybody recognizes that [editorial independence] has to be paramount,” Diane Kelsall, interim editor-in-chief of the journal, said in an interview. “If we’re not editorially independent, then we’re just a mouthpiece and that’s not what a medical journal is about.”

The new path was put in motion by a task force struck by the Canadian Medical Association last year to identify a new mandate and structure for the publication. According to the editorial, all options were on the table, including putting an end to the CMAJ, considered by many to be among the top medical journals published in Canada.

Ultimately, the panel determined the journal provides a valuable service to the medical community and decided to instead bring in a new governance council to help safeguard the publication’s independence and ability to serve its mission, the editorial says. The new council will be assembled in the coming months and one of its first priorities will be to find a new editor-in-chief, Dr. Kelsall said.

It’s been a challenging year for the journal. In February, 2016, the Canadian Medical Association announced it fired then-editor-in-chief John Fletcher and dissolved the journal’s editorial oversight committee, leading to widespread concern over the publication’s future.

Members of the oversight committee had expressed concern over the close ties between the journal and a new CMA subsidiary business called Joule that now owns the CMAJ. Critics feared a repeat of 2006, when the CMA fired the journal’s top editors as a result of several clashes, including a request by the CMA to water down a story about women being denied access to the morning-after pill at Canadian pharmacies.

Jerome Kassirer, editor-in-chief emeritus of the New England Journal of Medicine and former member of the CMAJ oversight committee, said in an interview the changes announced Monday sound good on paper. But there are lingering questions about how the objectives of the journal and those of Joule will work and whether there are enough long-term measures in place to protect editorial independence.

“We can only take their word that they have complete and total independence,” he said.

Like other media publications, medical journals such as the CMAJ are under increasing revenue pressure, Dr. Kassirer noted. What would happen if the company that owns the journal demands the publication turn a profit, he wondered. The fact that the journal doesn’t have an external panel dedicated to oversight continues to be troubling, he added.

Dr. Kelsall said the decision was made to keep the CMAJ within Joule because its resources and focus on innovation are a good fit for the journal. Editorial independence will be maintained through a number of means, such as the new governance council, she said.

“I would argue there are a lot of protections in place,” she said.

In addition to the new mandate, the journal will publish 50 online issues this year, up from 18. A newly redesigned print issue of the journal, which will be published monthly, debuts Jan. 24, Dr. Kelsall said.

