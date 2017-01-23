Customer backlash against McDonald’s Canada is growing after the announcement that all of its menu items may be contaminated with nuts and other allergens.

Social media users are employing the hashtag #NotLovinIt to criticize the restaurant chain, call for a boycott and share tips about chains with better allergen policies. On Monday, Food Allergy Canada, a national advocacy group, issued an open letter and petition calling on the company to reverse its position.

“They made, I think, a really big mistake,” said Phil Haid, a father of two children with food allergies and a board member of Food Allergy Canada. “I think they underestimated financially how much this was going to impact them.”

Read more: McDonald's Canada adding nuts to menu, angering many with food allergies

So far, McDonald’s and many other fast-food restaurant chains aren’t responding to consumers about the allergen controversy on social media. Numerous Twitter users, for instance, have asked McDonald’s why it made the change and are asking it to reverse the decision, but the McDonald’s Canada Twitter page has not responded. Some users have voiced their frustration with the lack of communication, pointing out that McDonald’s Canada is responding to Twitter users who write to complain about poor customer service.

Twitter user @daveminogue wrote Monday that McDonald’s is “answering all questions but nut related ones. They think we will go away by ignoring us?”

In an e-mail statement, McDonald’s Canada stood by its decision, saying the chain shouldn’t be held to a different standard from other restaurants.

The company has “never been a nut-free or allergy free environment. To hold McDonald’s alone to this standard is unreasonable and beyond anything required of any other brand in our industry,” the statement said.

Using unpackaged nuts represents “a holistic change to our business” and the company is trying to be transparent with consumers, the statement said.

“While some may argue with our approach, we know it is the best, most responsible and right thing to do,” it said.

The decision to avoid addressing the controversy may be exacerbating it, said Susan Waserman, an allergist at McMaster University in Hamilton. Last week’s announcement indicates that “all products” at McDonald’s restaurants in Canada “may contain” peanuts, tree nuts or “other allergens,” but does not specify what those are, which has left many with allergies confused about what, exactly, the changes mean.

Several other major restaurant chains, including Burger King, Wendy’s, Tim Hortons, Cara Operations (which owns Harvey’s, New York Fries and others) and Subway either did not respond to, or declined, interview requests.

Tom Newitt, senior director of brand communications at A&W, said the response to the McDonald’s controversy has prompted the company to look at the issue of allergens, but he did not commit to making any changes.

“I think this has stirred up an interesting debate,” he said. “We’re certainly talking a lot more about it in this office now because of what’s happened in the last week.”

A&W does not make nut-free claims, but serves peanut butter in sealed packages, Mr. Newitt said. He added that some A&W restaurants that serve baked goods use nuts and that other items may come into contact with nuts as a result.

It would be a major challenge to accommodate all people with allergens, but the company strives to provide as much information as possible to customers, Mr. Newitt said.

Laurie Harada, executive director of Food Allergy Canada, said what the community really wants is better information. A blanket statement that all items “may contain” allergens doesn’t provide enough information to help people with allergies and their families make decisions, she said.

Ms. Harada said she hopes McDonald’s will reconsider. She likened the situation to one facing Nestle in 2001. The company announced it would no longer make five popular chocolate bars nut-free. After a major public backlash, the company changed its decision and eventually became a leader in providing nut-free options. Other companies have since followed its example, Ms. Harada said.

“Most consumers are not expecting a guarantee that there’s zero risk,” she said. “What we’re asking is to have standards in place, universal training so people know how to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.”

Report Typo/Error