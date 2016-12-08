Age-related decline in women’s lung function may speed up during and after menopause, a recent study suggests.

Past research has shown young women can boost lung function through their mid-twenties by following a healthy lifestyle that includes getting plenty of aerobic exercise and avoiding cigarettes. After that, lung function declines gradually, and the process can be sped up when people smoke or carry excess fat around their midsection.

“Our study adds that, with increasing reproductive age, slope of decline becomes steeper and the decline becomes faster, and it accelerates beyond the age-related expectations,” said lead study author Kai Triebner at the University of Bergen in Norway.

The good news for women is they can take steps to manage their respiratory health early in life to limit the potential for declines in lung function with menopause to lead to meaningful health problems, Triebner added by e-mail.

“Generally speaking you cannot build up lung function again unless the loss was due to a medical condition, but you can manage the decline,” Triebner added.

Women go through menopause when they stop menstruating, typically between ages 45 and 55. As the ovaries curb production of the hormones estrogen and progesterone in the years leading up to menopause and afterward, women can experience symptoms ranging from irregular periods and vaginal dryness to mood swings and insomnia.

For the current study, researchers examined data on 1,438 women who were followed for 20 years starting when they were between 25 and 48. None of the women had started going through menopause when they joined the study. By the end, they had at least started menopause.

To assess shifts in lung function tied to menopause, researchers examined what’s known as forced vital capacity (FVC), a measure of lung size, as well as forced expiratory volume (FEV1), or how much air can be pushed out of the lungs in one second.

Lung-function decline was faster during the transition to menopause and sped up even further after menopause, compared with when women were still menstruating, researchers report in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

