An employee packages carbon dioxide cylinders at the SodaStream factory in Mishor Adumim, Israel, on Aug. 17, 2011. (Ariel Jerozolimski/Bloomberg)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

SodaStream is recalling thousands of its bottles in Canada and the U.S. because of a danger they may rupture when a user is in the process of carbonating water.

The maker of water carbonation machines said it was voluntarily recalling the bottles due to a manufacturing defect.

No injuries have been reported, but customers are being told to stop using the bottles and contact the company for information on how to return the product for a refund.

According to the recall alert posted online, nearly 7,600 bottles were sold in Canada. About 51,000 were sold in the U.S.

SodaStream said the one-litre bottles are tinted blue, marked dishwasher safe and have a blue plastic bottom and a blue cap.

They were sold between March and November of last year and have a April 2020 expiry date.

