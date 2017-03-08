This is one of my weeknight favourites because it hits all of the right notes with the rich, melted mozzarella, crispy pita bread and flavour from the garlic, herbs and veggies. These are individual dishes, so everyone can customize their favourite toppings. It takes about 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook (and also makes great leftovers for lunch the next day!). Best of all, this meal looks like pizza and tastes like pizza, but is low in fat and calories and also provides a healthy dose of vegetables.
Pizza
- Package of whole wheat pitas
- ¾ cup grated mozzarella cheese
- ½ red pepper (or 2 Roma tomatoes seeded and chopped)
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 2 tbsp. of herbs (rosemary, parsley, basil. Fresh is best, but dried also works!
- 2 cans of pizza sauce
Method
Start by preheating the oven to 385 degrees. Spread pizza sauce on one side of the pita, top with a handful of mozzarella cheese, the pepper/tomato, garlic and herbs. Place in the oven (a cookie sheet isn’t necessary and cooking without one will yield a crispier crust) for about 6-8 minutes, or until cheese is melted and pita is golden brown on the edges. Put on broil for one minute to crisp up the cheese on top. Remove from oven and cool for two minutes before slicing and serving.