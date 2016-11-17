ELENA VILTOVSKAIA

Toronto-born Aurora James champions Africa’s traditional shoemaking craft as the founder and creative director of New York-based Brother Vellies. Here’s what she’s coveting this season

WOOD WORKS

“I love these Simon Miller bangles because they add a touch of worldliness to a basic sweater-and-jeans look. Every outfit I’ve put together in the last month would have been improved if I had these.”

Simon Miller Cuff Stack, $315 (U.S.) for three through www.simonmillerusa.com.

FRINGE BENEFITS

“To be honest, I already have three of these, but I feel like I need three more. These sweaters are my lifeline. You can never have enough.”

Ryan Roche shaggy open front cardigan, $1,200 (U.S.) through www.barneys.com.

GLITZ FACTOR

“A holiday without glitter isn’t really a holiday at all. These are my favourite boots to make the winter a little more magical.”

Brother Vellies Galaxy boot, $495 (U.S.) through www.brothervellies.com.

Emily Hampshire, who frequently travels between Toronto and Los Angeles to star on both 12 Monkeys and Schitt’s Creek, presents a high-flying guide to her favourite gifts

SILVER BELLE

“I’m a huge fan of Pink Tartan. When I saw this silver shirt-like gown at their last show, it was love at first sight. It’s the epitome of my four rules for event dressing: cool, comfortable, classy and must fit like it was made for you. It’s also made to order and includes a fitting with the Pink Tartan team. Total holiday luxe.”

Pink Tartan silver open neck shirt dress, $1,295 through www.pinktartan.com.

ARM CANDY

“I’ve recently become obsessed with Toronto-based Vitaly, and this cuff was my introduction to the brand. I love that it’s stainless steel, but also malleable enough to bend to fit my weirdly small wrist. Vitaly’s angled men’s T-shirts are also the perfect gift for my future boyfriend, because I know for sure that I’ll like it.”

Vitaly Hakken cuff, $55 through www.vitaldesign.ca.

SHADOW PLAY

“I love Les 5 Ombres palettes from Chanel, and this one is limited edition for the holidays. I like to commit to one makeup look per season (yes, you can be obsessive-compulsive and lazy!), and this metallic palette for a silver-and-blue-toned smoky eye is how I see my entire winter looking.”

Chanel Les 5 Ombres Architectonic eyeshadow palette, $70 at Chanel beauty counters (www.chanel.com).

Chef columnist for The Globe and Mail and Canada’s 2016 finalist for the S.Pellegrino Young Chef competition, Sean Macdonald, whips up a list of his most-wanted gifts

GOOD BOOKS

“This is my favourite cookbook. It is a few years old, but it inspired me to look at cooking differently. I already can’t wait to get Daniel Humm and Will Guidara’s next book, Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter, out next fall.”

Eleven Madison Park: The Cookbook, $70 at Indigo (www.chapters.indigo.ca).

FOR KICKS

“When I’m not cooking, I love to be active. Working out is important to me, so I love a nice, new pair of training shoes.”

Nike Free RN Men’s running shoes, $140 through www.nike.com.

SPIN MASTER

“This mixer is one of my favourite pieces of kitchen equipment because of its versatility. There are several attachments you can purchase; everything from a pasta roller to a meat grinder.”

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Mixer, $549.99 through www.kitchenaid.ca.