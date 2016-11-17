Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

GIFT GUIDANCE

From cool cuffs to cookbooks, here is what’s on the wishlists of Aurora James, Emily Hampshire and Sean Macdonald

AS TOLD TO JANNA ZITTRER

The Globe and Mail Last updated:

ELENA VILTOVSKAIA

Toronto-born Aurora James champions Africa’s traditional shoemaking craft as the founder and creative director of New York-based Brother Vellies. Here’s what she’s coveting this season

WOOD WORKS

“I love these Simon Miller bangles because they add a touch of worldliness to a basic sweater-and-jeans look. Every outfit I’ve put together in the last month would have been improved if I had these.”

Simon Miller Cuff Stack, $315 (U.S.) for three through www.simonmillerusa.com.

FRINGE BENEFITS

“To be honest, I already have three of these, but I feel like I need three more. These sweaters are my lifeline. You can never have enough.”

Ryan Roche shaggy open front cardigan, $1,200 (U.S.) through www.barneys.com.

GLITZ FACTOR

“A holiday without glitter isn’t really a holiday at all. These are my favourite boots to make the winter a little more magical.”

Brother Vellies Galaxy boot, $495 (U.S.) through www.brothervellies.com.

ELENA VILTOVSKAIA

Emily Hampshire, who frequently travels between Toronto and Los Angeles to star on both 12 Monkeys and Schitt’s Creek, presents a high-flying guide to her favourite gifts

SILVER BELLE

“I’m a huge fan of Pink Tartan. When I saw this silver shirt-like gown at their last show, it was love at first sight. It’s the epitome of my four rules for event dressing: cool, comfortable, classy and must fit like it was made for you. It’s also made to order and includes a fitting with the Pink Tartan team. Total holiday luxe.”

Pink Tartan silver open neck shirt dress, $1,295 through www.pinktartan.com.

ARM CANDY

“I’ve recently become obsessed with Toronto-based Vitaly, and this cuff was my introduction to the brand. I love that it’s stainless steel, but also malleable enough to bend to fit my weirdly small wrist. Vitaly’s angled men’s T-shirts are also the perfect gift for my future boyfriend, because I know for sure that I’ll like it.”

Vitaly Hakken cuff, $55 through www.vitaldesign.ca.

SHADOW PLAY

“I love Les 5 Ombres palettes from Chanel, and this one is limited edition for the holidays. I like to commit to one makeup look per season (yes, you can be obsessive-compulsive and lazy!), and this metallic palette for a silver-and-blue-toned smoky eye is how I see my entire winter looking.”

Chanel Les 5 Ombres Architectonic eyeshadow palette, $70 at Chanel beauty counters (www.chanel.com).

ELENA VILTOVSKAIA

Chef columnist for The Globe and Mail and Canada’s 2016 finalist for the S.Pellegrino Young Chef competition, Sean Macdonald, whips up a list of his most-wanted gifts

GOOD BOOKS

“This is my favourite cookbook. It is a few years old, but it inspired me to look at cooking differently. I already can’t wait to get Daniel Humm and Will Guidara’s next book, Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter, out next fall.”

Eleven Madison Park: The Cookbook, $70 at Indigo (www.chapters.indigo.ca).

FOR KICKS

“When I’m not cooking, I love to be active. Working out is important to me, so I love a nice, new pair of training shoes.”

Nike Free RN Men’s running shoes, $140 through www.nike.com.

SPIN MASTER

“This mixer is one of my favourite pieces of kitchen equipment because of its versatility. There are several attachments you can purchase; everything from a pasta roller to a meat grinder.”

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Mixer, $549.99 through www.kitchenaid.ca.

